Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - The stellar home is an absolute must see! 3 bedroom, 4 bath, and 4 car garage attach and detached. As an ICF home this house is built to last! First greeted with a front office and sitting area with a gas fireplace. Large kitchen featuring 10' ceilings, 42" cabinets, and all appliances to stay. 34/ bath and laundry on the main floor. HUGE family room and cathedral ceilings plus access to the bright 3 seasons room that is covered in windows. Large, carpeted primary suite and bath with a whirlpool tub, double sinks, and walk in shower. Finished walkout basement that has separated areas perfect for a craft room/office/workout room. This 3,000+ sq ft home sits on 1.32 ACRES and could easily have an additional outbuilding built on the land!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $399,000
WAHOO – Wahoo Board of Education is moving forward with a potential facilities project, but tabled approval of a topographic survey.
YUTAN – Farmers and the Saunders County Crimestoppers organization are pooling funds to offer rewards for information leading to the arrest of…
ASHLAND – Now that the deadline for incumbents to file for reelection has passed, it is clear there will be two new faces on the Ashland City …
OMAHA – Strength, grit and determination. When you think of Trevor Brown of Waverly those are the attributes that stand out the most. He put t…
Public schools that voluntarily dump their Native mascots would be eligible for grants of up to $200,000 under a bill proposed in the Nebraska Legislature.
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the Dodge County Attorney’s Office had not yet been formally requested to file charges against the teacher, but that a law enforcement investigation was ongoing.
ASHLAND – A new study of utility rates was presented to the Ashland City Council at its most recent meeting.
Sixteen years ago today, the eight winners of what was then the nation's largest lottery jackpot stepped forward to raucous applause at a press conference in Lincoln.
The Rasmussens urge people to get second opinions for medical diagnoses. “If we wouldn’t have done it, we would be visiting Mark’s grave every year, instead of enjoying his life with his family,” Melinda Rasmussen said.
In addition to restitution, United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced James Nieman to five years of probation and 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for theft of government funds.