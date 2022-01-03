Will Hagel, M: 402-889-8689, will@catalystomaha.com, www.willhagel.com - Come see your new 3 bed 1 bath home on a large lot with an out-building and an extra shed that has officially hit the market! Location, location, location! This home is very close to the Omaha area; only 10min away from Village Pointe and lots of other places to dine, shop, and find entertainment. This move-in ready gem will exceed your expectations from top to bottom! You will be welcomed in with immaculate interior features, an incredibly spacious floor plan, bright natural light, wood floors throughout the main floor, an updated bathroom, and more! The kitchen boasts an ample amount of cabinet and countertop space, plus all the appliances stay! But wait, that’s not all! Bonus features include a loft that could be used as a 4th bedroom, new siding, newer roof, and a pole barn with new 2 closed cell spray insulation. It’s hard to find this set up close to Omaha, so stop that car and schedule your private tour tod
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAVERLY – Jim Wilkinson had hoped to make it to 50 years in the restaurant business before he retired. And two years ago, with a popular new p…
ASHLAND – As construction continues on Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools’ new facilities, the school district’s Board of Education still has pl…
- Updated
He didn’t hear the shot, but he felt it. And then he saw it, blood beginning to escape from his upper right arm.
WAHOO – Doris Karloff had planned to resign as the chair of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 22, but the longtime board member…
Yutan- In what turned out to be a close game to the end, the Raymond Central girls basketball team was able to knock off Yutan 46-43 at Yutan …
WAHOO – The first six months of 2021 saw a lot of activity in Wahoo and Saunders County, including the coldest temperatures seen in many years…
WAVERLY – At a special meeting on Dec. 20, the Waverly Board of Education approved new ward boundaries for its district.
MEAD – As cleanup continues at the AltEn plant south of Mead, environmental researchers say threats of further disaster are not going away, bu…
Jim Wilkinson established HoneyCreek Dining — then named Shirley's, after his mother, who was also a co-founder — in September 1976.
RAYMOND – Raymond Central High School students no longer have to mask up for class, after the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department’s dir…