3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $300,000

Kathy Shunk, M: 402-206-5773, kathy.shunk@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - NEAR NEW CONSTRUCTION! This stunning, open concept (Durham model) 3 bed, 2 bath, 3 car Ranchhome was built by Charleston Homes in 2018 using 2 X 6 framing. This home is so pristine, you will thinkit was built this year! Relax in the huge great room with upgraded carpet/pad and an enjoyable view ofthe fishing pond out your back door, instead of looking at neighbors! You’ll love cooking in the beautifulkitchen with a nice pantry and beautiful Cambria quartz countertops. Retire at night in the split floorplanwith a spacious primary bedroom with en suite with double sinks and quartz countertops and a largewalk-in closet with hanging/shelving to the ceiling! This layout provides loads of sunlight. The 3 cargarage has blown in insulation and is oversized enough to allow plenty of shelving for storage. You cantake pride in the beautiful landscaping. You know the drill.. this won’t last long at all, so sch