Kathy Shunk, M: 402-206-5773, kathy.shunk@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - NEAR NEW CONSTRUCTION! This stunning, open concept (Durham model) 3 bed, 2 bath, 3 car Ranchhome was built by Charleston Homes in 2018 using 2 X 6 framing. This home is so pristine, you will thinkit was built this year! Relax in the huge great room with upgraded carpet/pad and an enjoyable view ofthe fishing pond out your back door, instead of looking at neighbors! You’ll love cooking in the beautifulkitchen with a nice pantry and beautiful Cambria quartz countertops. Retire at night in the split floorplanwith a spacious primary bedroom with en suite with double sinks and quartz countertops and a largewalk-in closet with hanging/shelving to the ceiling! This layout provides loads of sunlight. The 3 cargarage has blown in insulation and is oversized enough to allow plenty of shelving for storage. You cantake pride in the beautiful landscaping. You know the drill.. this won’t last long at all, so sch
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $300,000
WAHOO – A former nursing assistant at a local assisted living facility has been sentenced for stealing money and items from residents.
WAHOO – A bridge near Wahoo was damaged by an explosive, and law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help to solve the case and …
WAVERLY – Shakers has a new owner, but he declined to reveal any plans for the property.
This school year, classes at LPS began on Aug. 16, with May 25 as the last day. Next school year, the schedule runs from Aug. 15 to May 25.
A Black flight attendant went to the back of the plane and returned "very shaken," a passenger in first class said. "She told us that she asked some people to put their masks on, and someone called her the N word."
WAVERLY — The Walton Ball Field will likely soon have a new owner, after the District 145 Board of Education voted Monday to declare the prope…
The suspect accelerated toward a moving train at a high speed, crashing into the back of Kyle Ediger's car that was waiting for the train to pass, pushing both cars onto the tracks.
Buildertrend's CEO apologized Wednesday after its workers disrupted a Delta flight and said an investigation into the incident continues.
“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” the show said in announcing the April visit to Nebraska.
WAVERLY – As Waverly’s population continues to grow, so too do its housing developments, which have weathered the pandemic and are reaching th…