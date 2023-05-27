James D Doebelin, M: 402-699-4080, james@eagleomahare.com, https://www.eagleomahare.com - Welcome to your dream townhome just minutes outside the city! This exquisite 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom gem built in 2020 offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience. Step inside to discover an open concept main floor boasting a stunning living area and a modern eat-in kitchen, complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The oversized fenced-in backyard is perfect for outdoor gatherings and relaxation. The convenience continues with upstairs laundry and three generously sized bedrooms, including a breathtaking primary suite featuring a tile shower, double vanity, and a spacious walk-in closet. Situated just outside the city but within close proximity to the Dodge Expressway, this location provides easy access to amenities and a serene suburban lifestyle. With no HOA fees and a low tax mill levy, this property offers financial peace of mind. Don't miss the opportuni