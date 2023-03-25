Diane Hughes, M: 402-218-7489, diane@agencyomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/diane.hughes - Literally the most charming home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in a small town environment but just 10 minutes from Village Pointe. One side of a duplex - both side are currently available - making this home an excellent investment opportunity as well. Newly completed, everything is beautifully finished and open concept. Chef's kitchen features tall white cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop and the refrigerator is included. Designer lighting throughout main with gorgeous luxury plank flooring for easy maintenance. Relax, dine and work all in one beautiful open area. Upstairs, three large bedrooms and two full baths. Large laundry area upstairs as well for convenience. Modern finishes throughout this nearly 1500sf home. So much better than renting and a perfect way to downsize - or even become an investor if purchasing both sides. A rare opportunity for sure. Low tax levy an