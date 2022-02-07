Christian Davis, M: 402-812-5828, christianbonine@yahoo.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Welcome home! Enjoy "small town" living just minutes from the city. This turn-key townhome, located not far from the interstate features 3 spacious bedrooms in addition to a bonus room/office! Walk through the gorgeous open concept living area that flows easily into the large eat-in kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops. The generous size bedrooms feature plenty of storage space with large closets. Downstairs you'll be surprised with the spacious rec room also featuring a large bedroom and the bonus/office space! Enjoy plenty of space for entertaining on your extra-large deck with no back yard neighbors offering plenty of privacy! Enjoy this townhouse with no HOA dues.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $230,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WAVERLY – HoneyCreek Restaurant was packed on its last full day of business. The wait for seating neared an hour at the height of the dinner r…
- Updated
YUTAN — The Yutan Volunteer Fire Department and Mead Fire Department responded to a call to Yutan Elementary School on Thursday afternoon, aft…
- Updated
WAVERLY – A new building that would house Waverly Fire and Rescue and the city’s municipal offices is planned to rise on 134th Street in Waver…
ASHLAND- It’s been a long time in the making, but the Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team was able to win the Capitol Confe…
- Updated
WAHOO – Images of tractors stuck in mud up to their cabs flashed on the screen as energetic rock ‘n roll music played in the background.
- Updated
WAVERLY – If all goes to plan, Waverly could see a big boost to its internet speeds before the end of the year.
Nebraska probation officer accused of lying about relationship with former client, alleged assailant
A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker.
- Updated
WAHOO – Saunders County officials widely agree that the county is in need of a new emergency radio system, but citizens will not get the chanc…
RAYMOND- After suffering a three-game losing streak that put them below .500 on the year, the Raymond Central girls basketball team was able t…
Florida man pleads no contest to misdemeanors for crash that killed father and son headed to Husker game
Video in the cab showed Yorkwind Crawford looking out the passenger side window for 3 seconds, just prior to the crash, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said.