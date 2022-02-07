3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $230,000

Christian Davis, M: 402-812-5828, christianbonine@yahoo.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Welcome home! Enjoy "small town" living just minutes from the city. This turn-key townhome, located not far from the interstate features 3 spacious bedrooms in addition to a bonus room/office! Walk through the gorgeous open concept living area that flows easily into the large eat-in kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops. The generous size bedrooms feature plenty of storage space with large closets. Downstairs you'll be surprised with the spacious rec room also featuring a large bedroom and the bonus/office space! Enjoy plenty of space for entertaining on your extra-large deck with no back yard neighbors offering plenty of privacy! Enjoy this townhouse with no HOA dues.