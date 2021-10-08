Troy Benes, M: 402-658-6522, troy.benes@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/troy.benes - This sanctuary is perfect for nature lovers, lake enthusiasts or anyone who enjoys peaceful serenity. The home is located on 20.72 acres with an outbuilding and entertainment space next to a 40+ acre lake to enjoy boating, fishing or just relaxing after a long day. This 1.5 story home has 3,855 sq ft of living space featuring 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, office, sunroom, 4 seasons room and 10 garage spaces. You will not want to miss this fantastic opportunity to make this your new place to call home!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $1,600,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
ASHLAND – Megan Poell has seen Ashland from multiple points of view.
- Updated
WAHOO – What started as a way to reduce boredom during the pandemic has turned into a brick-and-mortar business for a Yutan couple.
- Updated
ASHLAND – Sometimes, timing is everything. And sometimes, timing can be just plain bad.
MEAD – The corn fields enveloping Mead Junior-Senior High School not only provide a stunning backdrop for the school and football field, they …
- Updated
FREMONT – A Wahoo police officer was arrested in Dodge County and booked into jail there after turning himself in on charges of sexual assault…
WAHOO – The rich and diverse history and heritage of the state of Nebraska as told through its often secluded historical monuments and markers…
ASHLAND – SAMRK Development will be developing 10,000 square feet of retail and dining along Highway 6. The site will situate two buildings. T…
MEAD – A single motorcycle crash last week near Mead resulted in a drug arrest for the driver.
- Updated
LINCOLN – The Legislature completed its redistricting work last week with enactment of plans to redraw legislative and congressional districts…
RAYMOND – A Lancaster County man was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with second-degree arson after deputies say he doused his home with gasolin…