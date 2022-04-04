Brian Wilson, M: 402-850-0731, brian.wilson@bhhsamb.com, www.brianwilsonteam.com - Magnificent one-of-a-kind custom built Modern Mountain home on 1 acre. Ideally located between Omaha/Lincoln/Fremont/Columbus. Built in 2020 by Quality First Construction, w/architecture by Vince Kunasek Designs. Over 3000 fsf of gorgeous living space! Two-story great room, dramatic floor to ceiling windows which provide stunning year round views of Lake Wanahoo. Kitchen boasts high-end Knotty Alder cabinetry, quartz counters & GE Cafe appliances. Beautiful Alder trim throughout & stonework on exterior/interior by Fireplace Stone & Patio. Floor-to-ceiling stone Quadrafire Wood burning fp on main w/massive, extremely rare Alligator Juniper mantle. 2nd floor loft/3rd BR with siting area, 3/4 bath, walk-in closet & incredible lake views. Finished LL w/rec room, stone-to-ceiling fp, wet bar, another bedroom & full bath. Stick built on 12" centers providing the ultimate in structural integrity, w/blown in bat
3 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $850,000
