3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $899,000

  • Updated
Megan Owens, M: 402-689-4984, meganowensre@gmail.com, www.owensregroup.com - Experience the joys of lake living w/ this custom ranch at Timber Shores!Perched on almost an acre lot,in a quiet cul-de-sac,it stands out way above the competition w/ it's scenic lake views & thoughtfully designed interior!Step inside & discover spacious living areas w/ soaring ceilings;built-in speakers;heated flrs;tall windows w/ gorgeous lake views;designer kitchen w/ walk-in pantry,massive island,gas range & cabinets galore;primary suite w/ luxurious bath w/ walk-in tile shower,quartz counters & massive walk-in closet w/ laundry access;big secondary beds w/ Jack & Jill bath plus office,den & 3/4 bath w/ patio access!The real star of this home is the sensational backyard oasis where you can vacation everyday!Relax on the covered patio w/ built-in grill or float for hours in the salt-water pool w/ sun deck!The professional landscape surrounds the expansive beachfront overlooking the naturally designed sand

