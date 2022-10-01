3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $850,000

Welcome to beautiful Bluewater - with nearly 250 acres of pristine water, over seven miles of pure sand beaches and average lake depths exceeding 40 feet, all just a short relaxing drive from Omaha, Bluewater is undeniably a once in a lifetime opportunity. This development spans nearly 500 acres of land with access to city water and sewer (no grinder pumps needed), concrete streets and curbs. Welcome home to our modern design with a twist located in the desirable off water Preserve lots in Blue Water! This entertainers dream has so many features within the 2440 square feet. 3 bedrooms plus an office, two and a half bath, and an oversized 4 car garage! When you walk through the double doors, the first thing to see is a dramatic entry with 14 ft’ ceilings and a hand picked light fixture that adds more glam to the space. Looking into great room and kitchen area, no expense has been spared with the high end finishes throughout. Wall to ceiling windows looking out over your spacious covered patio, backyard and into green space. Split bedroom design with a large primary suite and bathroom featuring a luxury wet room with freestanding tub, dual vanities, heated floor, and more! Other bedrooms have private shared bath and walk in closets. Home also comes with James Hard siding, a boat dock/lift and a landscaping package from Lanoha Nursery. The designer has chosen all of the finishes for this home, but buyer still has the ability at this point to make some changes if desired.