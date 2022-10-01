3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $825,000

Welcome to beautiful Bluewater - with nearly 250 acres of pristine water, over seven miles of pure sand beaches and average lake depths exceeding 40 feet, all just a short relaxing drive from Omaha, Bluewater is undeniably a once in a lifetime opportunity. This development spans nearly 500 acres of land with access to city water and sewer (no grinder pumps needed), concrete streets and curbs. Welcome home to this classic, modern farmhouse located in the desirable off water Preserve lots in Blue Water! This home features a soaring 12 ft’ ceiling as you walk through the front door into an open floor plan featuring luxury finishes throughout with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and an office. Split bedroom design with a large primary suite and bathroom featuring a walk in tile shower, dual vanities, heated floor, large walk in closet and more! The other two bedrooms have a private shared bath with individual vanities for ultimate privacy and walk in closets. Every item, from the James Hard siding, upgraded soft close, dove tailed cabinets, ceiling details, unique tile choices to the wall to ceiling luxury Marvin windows has been added to make this the perfect home including a boat dock/lift and a landscaping package provided by Lanoha Nursery!