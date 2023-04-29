Welcome to Bluewater! This classic, modern farmhouse is located on an oversized off-water Preserve lot, backing to trees! This home features a soaring 12-ft ceiling as you walk through the front into an open floor plan featuring luxury finishes throughout with 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, and an office. The large primary suite and bathroom featuring a walk-in tile shower, dual vanities, heated floor, large walk-in closet and more! The other 2 bedrooms have a private shared bath with individual vanities for ultimate privacy and walk-in closets. Also featuring an oversized, side-load garage. Every item, from the James Hard siding, upgraded soft close, dove tailed cabinets, ceiling details, unique tile choices to the oversized luxury Marvin windows has been added to make this the perfect home. Including a landscaping package by Lanoha Nursery! Boat dock/lift available for additional fee. *Virtual staging used in some pictures
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $785,000
-
- Updated
