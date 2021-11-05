Melissa Siedlik, M: 402-214-3948, MelissaSiedlikHomes@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Vacation 365 days a year! Amazing opportunity to own at Bluewater, a pristine & private 250-acre lake community. Enjoy sandy beaches & sunsets over the water while living just 12 minutes from Village Point. This modern, open 1.5 story is set up like a split-bedroom ranch, w/3 bedrooms on the main and a loft upstairs that has so many possibilities – 4th bedroom, office, game room, craft room. The spacious primary suite has glorious lake views & the main floor boasts 12-ft ceilings w/huge windows overlooking the beautiful blue water. Covered patio is perfect for enjoying the lake w/morning coffee. Oversized 3-car garage w/tandem space for lake toys and a super convenient half bath with beach access for guests. Built in 2016 and flawlessly maintained, this home is better than new and can be yours without the 1-year building wait! Even includes a new composite boat dock. You really can
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHLAND – Concerns over delays and budget for the school construction project had the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education contemplating diffi…
WAHOO – Public outcry resulted in modifications to an intersection that claimed five lives in less than a year.
A three-judge panel will determine if convicted murderer Bailey Boswell will serve a life sentence or become the first woman sentenced to death in Nebraska history.
WAVERLY – A Waverly man was flown by medical helicopter to a Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning after a single-car rollover crash in rura…
WAHOO – Owen Industries, Inc (OII), parent company of PVS Structures, PVS Metals, NPS Metals, MVS Metals and NP Finishing, has acquired the as…
Capt. John Vik said deputies found the 23-year-old's Dodge Ram on its side in an embankment about 50 yards east of 176th Street, near Bluff Road, just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.
Chief Deputy Ben Houchin declined to say how or how long the nurse went about delivering narcotics: "We don't want other people to learn and try to do the exact same things. They're talented enough without us helping them."
WAHOO – A Wahoo man will spend time in jail, on probation and on the sex offender registry for child abuse.
FIRTH – The Class B No. 3 Waverly volleyball team took part in the B-3 Subdistrict Volleyball Tournament at Norris High School on Oct. 26 and …
ASHLAND – An estimated 400 people roamed around Ashland’s historic downtown area to gather candy during Trick or Treat on Silver Street on Sat…