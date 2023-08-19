Welcome to Bluewater, w/ 250 acres of pristine water, seven miles of sand beaches and avg lake depth of 40 ft, all just a short drive from Omaha, Bluewater is a once in a lifetime opportunity! Welcome to our modern design, located on an off-water Preserve lot! This entertainers dream has so many features w/in the 2440 square feet. 3 bedrooms plus office, 2 and a half bath, and an oversized 4 car garage! When you walk through the double doors, the first thing to see is a dramatic entry with 14 ft’ ceilings and hand picked light fixture that add more glam to the space. Looking into great room and kitchen, no expense has been spared with the high-end finishes. Wall to ceiling windows. Split bedroom design with a large primary suite and bathroom featuring a luxury wet room with freestanding tub, dual vanities, heated floor, and more! Other bedrooms have private shared bath and walk-in closets. Home also comes w/ James Hard siding, boat dock/lift and landscaping package from Lanoha Nursery. This home is NOT located in a floodplain.