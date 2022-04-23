Welcome to beautiful Bluewater - with nearly 250 acres of pristine water, over seven miles of pure sand beaches and average lake depths exceeding 40 feet, all just a short relaxing drive from Omaha, Bluewater is undeniably a once in a lifetime opportunity. This development spans nearly 500 acres of land with access to city water and sewer (no grinder pumps needed), concrete streets and curbs. This gorgeous home sits on a Preserve lot, backing to trees. Enjoy all the wonderful amenities of lake living without all the sand! A sample of some of the MANY features provided include 10’ ceilings throughout, 15’ in great room, 11’ in primary bedroom, decorative ceiling features in great room and primary bedroom, Linear electric fireplace, Cambria & Silestone countertops, soft-close, dove tailed painted cabinet, heated tile floor in primary bathroom, upgraded plumbing & light fixtures, Marvin windows luxury line. Schedule your tour of this amazing home today - you deserve the difference!
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $749,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAVERLY – Within the next month, a Waverly landmark and eyesore will be stripped down to nothing.
The suspect was taken into custody after he was found hiding on the top of a livestock trailer at a nearby farm. A thermal drone and K-9 unit assisted in finding the 17-year-old.
WAHOO – A musical that pairs singing, a little dancing and basketball seems the perfect fit for the students at Bishop Neumann High School.
WAVERLY – Under a newly proposed plan, Waverly would see the construction of a pedestrian truss bridge, just west of the existing Canongate Ro…
Jeremy Jensen said his efforts weren’t meant to destroy careers or cause chaos, but to help support teachers and students.
MILFORD- Despite windy and unpredictable weather on April 12, Andrew Otto of Raymond Central put down his best mark of the season in the high …
WAHOO – A man who was raised in the church, and has risen to the rank of district superintendent, will give the sermon during a special worshi…
Caleb Tegtmeier, a Chadron State student appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to serve on the State College Board of Trustees, is the subject of two protection orders filed in Dawes County Court.
RAYMOND – More than 100 high schools in Nebraska offered girls wrestling programs in the winter during the sport’s first year sanctioned by th…
ASHLAND – Ryan Brady has wanted to be Ashland’s chief of police for a long time. But the timing wasn’t right.