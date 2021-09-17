3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $625,000

Enjoy the spectacular views from this immaculate lakefront property! Custom built ranch home with semi-open floor plan. Beautiful Brazilian Cherry, Walnut and Koa wood floors. Get ready to entertain on this amazing back patio and outdoor kitchen with pergolas on each side. The outdoor kitchen features 2 tap keg setup, sink, cutting board, extra built-in fridge, all stainless steel cabinets, Traeger executive grill and Beefeater grill. Built in stereo system. Closed loop geothermal heat and air. No basement, but has a 4’ crawl space for storage. Also, storage room above 4 car garage. No flood insurance required. Not in flood zone. Lake was not affected by the last flood. Large retaining wall gives flat usable back yard, and gently sloping beach. Swim or boat on this 42 acre sandy bottom lake and get ready to cast your line to catch walleye, crappie, wipers, bluegill and catfish!