Enjoy the spectacular views from this immaculate lakefront property! Custom built ranch home with semi-open floor plan. Beautiful Brazilian Cherry, Walnut and Koa wood floors. Get ready to entertain on this amazing back patio and outdoor kitchen with pergolas on each side. The outdoor kitchen features 2 tap keg setup, sink, cutting board, extra built-in fridge, all stainless steel cabinets, Traeger executive grill and Beefeater grill. Built in stereo system. Closed loop geothermal heat and air. No basement, but has a 4’ crawl space for storage. Also, storage room above 4 car garage. No flood insurance required. Not in flood zone. Lake was not affected by the last flood. Large retaining wall gives flat usable back yard, and gently sloping beach. Swim or boat on this 42 acre sandy bottom lake and get ready to cast your line to catch walleye, crappie, wipers, bluegill and catfish!
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAVERLY – There are only 88 signatures standing between District 145 School Board of Education Member Andy Grosshans and a possible recall election.
WAVERLY – Around 40 members of the district attended the District 145 Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 6.
LINCOLN – Air Force pilot Tony Sullivan wasn’t a starter when he was on the Nebraska football team as a walk-on defensive end and special team…
CERESCO – Mark Rezac usually finds himself at the St. Mary and St. Patrick Cemetery at around 5:30 a.m. on the verge of a mile-a-minute kind of day.
ASHLAND – Students in one section of fourth grade at Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School are quarantined after multiple exposures to COVID-19 …
GREENWOOD – A single vehicle rollover accident near the Greenwood Exit took the life of a Bennington man last week.
WAHOO – Justin Johnson, Jason Dean and Daniel Johnson sat quietly near the judge’s bench. Although nervous, they were also smiling. Because th…
LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s Poultry Photo contest. The annual con…
- Updated
YUTAN – Within just a few weeks, two 2008 graduates of Yutan Public Schools had their worlds changed forever.
LINCOLN – Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are encouraged to dispose of their household hazardous waste at two drive-through collection …