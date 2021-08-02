 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $485,000

Lyndel Spurgeon, M: 402-960-7271, lyndel.spurgeon@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Don’t miss this lakefront property located in the highly sought after, Ginger Woods Development. The home sits on a premium lot with a large back yard, perfect for entertaining or enjoying the relaxing lake views. This 3 bed, 3 bath ranch features a large 3 car tandem garage with work bench and built in shelving, and a spacious living room with fireplace, vaulted ceiling and windows looking out to the lake. The kitchen has granite countertops and beautiful engineered wood floors, open dining area leading to a large deck. New seawall 2019. Furnace and A/C (Geothermal) 2016.

