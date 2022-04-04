Nancy Heim-Berg, M: 402-677-9024, nancyheimberg@yahoo.com, www.bhhsamb.com/nancy.heim-berg - YESTERYEAR'S CHARM IS FEATURED IN THIS REMARKABLE COLONIAL HOME THAT HAS BEEN BEAUTIFULLY PRESERVED WITH WOOD FLOORS AND AN AWESOME SUNROOM. SINCE SELLERS HAVE OWNED THE HOUSE, THE KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH NEW CABINETRY, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, ISLAND, AND FIREPLACE. SELLERS ALSO HAVE COMPLETELY UPDATED THE TWO BATHROOMS. SECOND FLOOR FEATURES GENEROUS BEDROOMS. FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT IS A AMAZING OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE THAT COMPLIMENTS THIS AWESOME HOME. COME SEE A CELEBRATION COLONIAL STYLE!
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $334,750
