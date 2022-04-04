3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $244,900

Danielle Altman, M: 402-943-6084, danielle.altman@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Enjoy small town living, close to the city! Beautiful, remodeled ranch home on a corner lot, featuring 3 bedrooms/1 bathroom/ oversized two car attached garage in Valley, Nebraska. Open floor plan with neutral colors, shows like a model home. New paint, new flooring, new kitchen with center island, quartz counters & brand new stainless steel appliances. New roof 2022. Laundry on the main level. Walking distance to DC West and downtown Valley. A short drive to Omaha and Fremont. Don't miss this one!