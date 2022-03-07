Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - Looking to house hack? Looking to have 2 units? The gas meter is already separated. The home is all brick, has laundry, front parking and fenced in front yard. The back unit has working laundry, garage entrance, newer full plumbed bath and a private upper deck. So many features and so many possibilities! All fresh paint, LVT floors, and all appliances included. Newer furnace, roof, water heater, AC all in 2020. Owner holds a NE Real Estate License.
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $242,500
