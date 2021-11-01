3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $198,900

Julie Bott, M: 402-880-5354, julie@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - Cozy 3 bedroom , 1 bathroom home. Large eat-in kitchen, beautiful bay windows, and large master suite with walk-in closet are only a few fantastic features of this lovely ranch home. Along with an oversized 2 car garage comes a large living room/mancave. It's a great area to go relax and watch some football, use as a shop, or space for storage, the options are endless! Above the garage you will find a 700 sq. ft. studio apartment with private balcony just waiting for finishing touches. All the materials found in the apartment are included such as bathroom fixtures and furnace is already installed. The home itself has a new furnace, water heater, A/C, and roof as of 2020. Amazing property with so much to offer! Don't miss this opportunity.