3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $175,000

Nancy Heim-Berg, M: 402-677-9024, nancyheimberg@yahoo.com, www.bhhsamb.com/nancy.heim-berg - JUST THE ROOM YOU NEED! THIS HOME HAS BEEN LOVINGLY CARED FOR. SINCE THE SELLER HAS OWNED THE HOME, THE WINDOWS WERE REPLACED. IN 2021, A NEW AIR CONDITIONER AND HOT WATER HEATER WAS INSTALLED. HOME HAS TWO FULL BATHS AND THE ENTIRE PROPERTY IS FENCED BOTH FRONT AND BACK YARD. MANY ENJOYABLE MOMENTS CAN BE MADE ON THE SPACIOUS DECK. THERE IS AN EXPANDED DRIVEWAY AND A ROOMY DETACHED GARAGE. SMART SIZE! SWEET PRICE!

