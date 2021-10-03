Nancy Heim-Berg, M: 402-677-9024, nancyheimberg@yahoo.com, www.bhhsamb.com/nancy.heim-berg - JUST THE ROOM YOU NEED! THIS HOME HAS BEEN LOVINGLY CARED FOR. SINCE THE SELLER HAS OWNED THE HOME, THE WINDOWS WERE REPLACED. IN 2021, A NEW AIR CONDITIONER AND HOT WATER HEATER WAS INSTALLED. HOME HAS TWO FULL BATHS AND THE ENTIRE PROPERTY IS FENCED BOTH FRONT AND BACK YARD. MANY ENJOYABLE MOMENTS CAN BE MADE ON THE SPACIOUS DECK. THERE IS AN EXPANDED DRIVEWAY AND A ROOMY DETACHED GARAGE. SMART SIZE! SWEET PRICE!
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – The effort to recall the president of the Wahoo Board of Education failed after organizers did not get enough signatures and chose not…
- Updated
FREMONT – A Wahoo police officer was arrested in Dodge County and booked into jail there after turning himself in on charges of sexual assault…
MEAD – A single motorcycle crash last week near Mead resulted in a drug arrest for the driver.
WAVERLY – The disc golf course at Wayne Park looks a little bit different since the City of Waverly redesigned it over the summer.
RAYMOND – A Lancaster County man was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with second-degree arson after deputies say he doused his home with gasolin…
LINCOLN – A 53-year-old man was sentenced to three years in jail last week on unlawful intrusion charges for setting up wildlife trail cameras…
MEAD – Trace amounts of pesticides commonly used in seed treatments have been discovered in two groundwater wells near AltEn, including a priv…
ASHLAND – Cheerleaders have always been on the sidelines injecting excitement into the fans and the players. Now, the Ashland-Greenwood High S…
ASHLAND – SAMRK Development will be developing 10,000 square feet of retail and dining along Highway 6. The site will situate two buildings. T…
WAHOO – The rich and diverse history and heritage of the state of Nebraska as told through its often secluded historical monuments and markers…