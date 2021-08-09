 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $170,000

Jenn Cerio, M: 402-819-9809, jcerio@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - If you're looking in Valley, this is the one! Cute as a button ranch style home with new windows in 2020 that backs to a beautiful park. The backyard features a large composite deck with built in wheelchair ramp, an 18' x 12' workshop with electricity and rolling garage door, and a shed. Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, handicap accessible bathroom, laundry room, living room, eat-in kitchen, and a large family room in the previously converted garage. There is so much more space than what it appears from the outside. Don't worry about mother nature damaging your vehicle - there is an attached carport with extra storage in the eves!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dr. Wesley T. Shepard
Obituaries

Dr. Wesley T. Shepard

LINCOLN – Dr. Wesley T. Shepard, 94, joined his Savior in Heaven on July 31, 2021 while surrounded by his family at Journey House in Lincoln. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics