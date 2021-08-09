Jenn Cerio, M: 402-819-9809, jcerio@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - If you're looking in Valley, this is the one! Cute as a button ranch style home with new windows in 2020 that backs to a beautiful park. The backyard features a large composite deck with built in wheelchair ramp, an 18' x 12' workshop with electricity and rolling garage door, and a shed. Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, handicap accessible bathroom, laundry room, living room, eat-in kitchen, and a large family room in the previously converted garage. There is so much more space than what it appears from the outside. Don't worry about mother nature damaging your vehicle - there is an attached carport with extra storage in the eves!
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $170,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINCOLN – Dr. Wesley T. Shepard, 94, joined his Savior in Heaven on July 31, 2021 while surrounded by his family at Journey House in Lincoln. …
WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to authorize County Attorney Joe Dobesh to draft a letter to the Nebraska D…
WAHOO – On Monday, Rhonda Carritt confirmed with the Wahoo Newspaper that the recall petition she filed was related to the proposed solar farm…
PRAGUE – From polka music to kolaches and dumplings and kraut to beer, Prague Beer Barrel Days (BBD) offers something for the young and old al…
- Updated
WAHOO – Despite stifling heat and humidity and a popup thunderstorm, participation and attendance at the 2021 Saunders County Fair was outstanding.
WAHOO – “Glow Getter” just kept standing out, Wahoo’s Benita Steffes said.
WAHOO – The City of Wahoo is moving into the realm of renewable energy.
WAHOO – The Bargains For You On 92 Association is proud to announce it is hosting the Bargains For You On 92 event for its inaugural year, to …
WAVERLY – It was a perfect storm, Jorge Zuniga said.
WAVERLY –On Saturday evening, Waverly Fire and Rescue Department responded to a hazmat level 3 investigation at the Waverly Pool in Wayne Park.