3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $170,000

If you're looking in Valley, this is the one! Cute as a button ranch style home with new windows in 2020 that backs to a beautiful park. The backyard features a large composite deck with built in wheelchair ramp, an 18' x 12' workshop with electricity and rolling garage door, and a shed. Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, handicap accessible bathroom, laundry room, living room, eat-in kitchen, and a large family room in the previously converted garage. There is so much more space than what it appears from the outside. Don't worry about mother nature damaging your vehicle - there is an attached carport with extra storage in the eves!