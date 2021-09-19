Russ Craig, M: 402-680-2055, russcraig@cox.net, www.nebraskarealty.com - Next to impossible to find your next home situated on 1/2 acre @ 150K, but here it is! New furnace, AC, new carpet throughout, newer vinyl windows. New ceramic tile in kitchen. Kitchen open to the family room. Some bath updates. Upstairs bdrm perfect for smaller adult or child. Home needs some minor cosmetics. No need to pay expensive monthly city water/sewer bills, your well and septic is already in place. So many possibilities for uses for your land. King Lake is a rural community of homes. Seller is splitting the existing parcel (1502410002) and conveying to new buyer 11 contiguous lots 510-520. Each lot is 20 x 100 or approx 1/2 acre
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAVERLY – There are only 88 signatures standing between District 145 School Board of Education Member Andy Grosshans and a possible recall election.
WAVERLY – Around 40 members of the district attended the District 145 Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 6.
LINCOLN – Air Force pilot Tony Sullivan wasn’t a starter when he was on the Nebraska football team as a walk-on defensive end and special team…
CERESCO – Mark Rezac usually finds himself at the St. Mary and St. Patrick Cemetery at around 5:30 a.m. on the verge of a mile-a-minute kind of day.
ASHLAND – Students in one section of fourth grade at Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School are quarantined after multiple exposures to COVID-19 …
GREENWOOD – A single vehicle rollover accident near the Greenwood Exit took the life of a Bennington man last week.
WAHOO – Between Broadway and Linden on Saturday, Sept. 18, Fifth Street is going to be a bustling vendor market with community members of all …
CEDAR BLUFFS – Cedar Bluffs Public Schools is better preparing its students for their futures with its new status as a Career Academy.
WAVERLY – The Waverly Volleyball team got to enjoy the amenities of playing at home throughout last week. Taking full advantage of this opport…
WAHOO – Justin Johnson, Jason Dean and Daniel Johnson sat quietly near the judge’s bench. Although nervous, they were also smiling. Because th…