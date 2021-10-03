3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $149,900

Russ Craig, M: 402-680-2055, russcraig@cox.net, www.nebraskarealty.com - Next to impossible to find your next home situated on 1/2 acre @ 150K, but here it is! New furnace, AC, new carpet throughout, newer vinyl windows. New ceramic tile in kitchen. Kitchen open to the family room. Some bath updates. Upstairs bdrm perfect for smaller adult or child. Home needs some minor cosmetics. No need to pay expensive monthly city water/sewer bills, your well and septic is already in place. So many possibilities for uses for your land. King Lake is a rural community of homes. Seller is splitting the existing parcel (1502410002) and conveying to new buyer 11 contiguous lots 510-520. Each lot is 20 x 100 or approx 1/2 acre