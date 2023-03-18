Deb Cizek, M: 402-699-5223, deb.cizek@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/deb.cizek - Street of Dreams stunner will wow you from the minute you drive up! The circular drive, the stone front, the lake frontage and views...This is one of a kind with no detail being overlooked! Home features a 4+ car garage with a storage elevator lift and a garage large enough for any boat or RV storage. Home was designed for lake living and entertaining. Large lake room, open concept and windows showcasing the amazing water views are just a few of the highlights. Top of the line finishes throughout. This Street of Dreams winner showcases privacy and the views of the sunrise, sunsets and wildlife cannot be matched. Immediate occupancy is available. Photos from 2021 Street of Dreams. Call to set up your showing today!