Deb Cizek, M: 402-699-5223, deb.cizek@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/deb.cizek - Street of Dreams stunner will wow you from the minute you drive up! The circular drive, the stone front, the lake frontage and views...This is one of a kind with no detail being overlooked! Home features a 4+ car garage with a storage elevator lift and a garage large enough for any boat or RV storage. Home was designed for lake living and entertaining. Large lake room, open concept and windows showcasing the amazing water views are just a few of the highlights. Top of the line finishes throughout. This Street of Dreams winner showcases privacy and the views of the sunrise, sunsets and wildlife cannot be matched. Immediate occupancy is available. Photos from 2021 Street of Dreams. Call to set up your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Valley - $1,349,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO- The one man wrecking crew of Trent Barry powered the Class B No. 10 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran Baseball Team to a 13-3 win o…
WAHOO – Although the Law Office of Bromm, Lindahl, Freeman-Caddy and Lausterer will hold an open house this week to introduce its newest attor…
CERESCO — After 10 years, Sweet Pea Grocers in Ceresco is closing permanently. Store owners said they’re closing because sales have dipped whi…
Cole Pensick, 32, of Columbus, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC- A year ago, Will Peterson a senior at Yutan High School came about as close as he could to winning the National Tournament f…