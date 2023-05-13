Tamarah Kronaizl, M: 402-830-7811, Tamarah.Kronaizl@exclistings.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/tamarah.phillips - IMMACULATE Villa in the Prairies, a premier location! Lower Tax Levy and HOA takes care of lawn service, snow removal & pool maint. Light, Bright & Airy in this open floorplan. Gourmet Kitchen feat. an oversized island & added Main Bar/Serving area for those family gatherings! Gas Cooktop, walk-in pantry & ample storage throughout! TONS of upgrades including heated garages, new designer light fixtures, several custom linen cabinets, lockers, and built-in desks for additional storage. Main Floor feat. an Office w/quartz waterfall & built-in shelving. Master Suite is impressive, dual vanities, soaking tub & custom walk-in closet & laundry for easy access. LL incl. wetbar, rec room, 2 Beds & a flex or hobby room w/added kitchenette. Outdoor oasis includes pavers, custom built privacy pergola and gas firepit with plenty of green space for your furry friends! No detail left