3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $580,000

Jim Braun, M: 402-880-9346, jim.braun@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Trademark Homes Ranch plan. This 3BR, 3BA, 3+ Car home is expected to be completed Mid March. This home is over 1800 sq ft on the main level with 11' ceilings over the great room and kitchen. Hollywood style Jack n Jill with split vanities. Walk out lot with huge covered deck with Timbertech flooring and Westbury Aluminum railings. Tasteful sections have been made, but certain selections may still be available for the buyer to make. Pictures are of a similar home. See our Trademark Model Home at 10233 Caspian Dr. for a similar plan and finishes. AMA per plans.