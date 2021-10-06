Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - Secluded private oasis just on the outskirts of Elkhorn! Picturesque setting on 1.35 acres w/tons of beautiful trees, landscaping w/professional lighting & 2 water features. Meticulously maintained sprawling raised ranch w/many customer features. Marble entry, wood flrs & floor to ceiling windows w/plantation shutters. New interior paint & remodeled bathrooms. Huge kitchen w/island, tons of cabinet space, dble oven & a massive walk-in pantry. Informal DR w/buffet leads to the FR w/vaulted beamed ceilings & FP w/built-ins. Relax outside on the stunning 20 x 20 covered deck & enjoy the sight sounds of the waterfall. Main flr also boasts formal DR, sunken LR & 2 BDRMS w/new carpet. Huge MSTR w/dble sinks & 2 walk-ins. Convenient main flr laundry. LL offers rec rm, storm shelter & non-conforming BDRM. 2 HVAC units. Tons of storage. Huge three car garage. New gutters. 2 sheds in the backyard. Come enjoy th
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $550,000
