3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $510,000

Sarina McNeel, M: 402-699-2666, sarinaisyourrealtor@gmail.com, https://www.sarinaisyourrealtor.com - Fantastic London Ranch Plan in Westbury Farm. Estimated Completion early 2023. Available for sale. Mercury Builders is a custom home builder and can build your dream home! Use one of Mercury's plans or bring your own. Looking forward to meeting with you! AMA -HOA FEES TO BE CONFIRMED BY HOMEOWNER