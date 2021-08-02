3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $459,000

Stacey Reid, M: 402-707-9953, stacey.reid@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Contract pending. Why wait to build when this custom Nathan home is only 2 years young! This beautiful modern farmhouse vibe lets you enjoy the open floor plan. The kitchen has fantastic island w/quartz, SS Frigidaire professional appliances, gas cooktop, walk-in panty, large eating area & drop zone. Living room w/beautiful windows for natural light. Primary bedroom has private bath w/dual vanities, walk-in shower, large walk-in closet & conveniently connected to laundry room. The covered patio looks out over the fully fenced back yard. The basement has huge upside potential. It is roughed in and planned for 2 bedrooms, bath, bar & large family room all ready for you to make your own! This location is fantastic in the Elkhorn South district and easy access for hwy travel for those commuting. Close to shopping & wonderful Omaha restaurants.