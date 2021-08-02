 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $390,000

Greg Hall, M: 402-650-0795, greg.hall@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Remarkable one of kind home with views of the Elkhorn river valley that can not be duplicated! This truly unique custom built home offers lots of main floor living space, huge windows that provide tons of natural light and unmatched views, a climate controlled enclosed sunroom, updated kitchen and bathrooms, a gigantic primary bedroom suite that has a gorgeous five piece bath and tons of storage, incredible landscaping, and a highly sought after location. If you're looking for something that is not just another cookie cutter home, this one is for you! Contact listing agent for all questions and appointments, AMA.

