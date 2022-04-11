Ashley Cherney, M: 402-740-3338, Ashley.cherney@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - CONTRACT PENDING! Beautifully updated home in desirable Elkhorn neighborhood! This well maintained tri-level offers modern updates, gorgeous flooring, tons of natural light, and an open & spacious floorplan. The main floor has a large livingroom with floor to ceiling windows, gorgeous fireplace and built-ins, an updated kitchen with granite counters and newer appliances, main floor laundry room off the garage, large formal dining room and bright family room perfect for entertaining. Second floor offers 3 spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms, a large primary suite with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and an updated en suite with tiled walk in shower. Fully finished lower level with built in office area and an unbelievable storage room! The large lot is fully fenced with a covered deck, patio area, large shed, and sprinkler system. Other upgrades since 2018 included newer windows, all appliances, whole
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $329,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CERESCO – Construction equipment stolen from west Omaha was found in a rural area of Saunders County between Ceresco and Valparaiso last week.
ASHLAND – A developer is looking at property southeast of Ashland to build a neighborhood aimed at attracting “active retirees.” The developme…
The student signed a letter of intent in February and earned a scholarship. Then a community member created an online petition about a month ago centering on the student-athlete; 4,000-plus have signed.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
WAHOO – After weighing options between an addition/renovation project or constructing a new standalone building, the Wahoo Board of Education …
A Lincoln woman said a family friend set up a Go Fund Me to help pay funeral expenses after her daughter died. But when the daughter's widower tried to get the $3,732 that was raised, Go Fund Me said the money had been withdrawn.
AURORA — An Ashland man is in jail in Hamilton County after a pursuit and struggle with law enforcement.
Some students come to school but never attend class; hallways and bathrooms smell like marijuana and the smoke sets off fire alarms; and teachers have been injured while breaking up fights, according to students and staff members.
WAHOO – No fooling, a country chart topper will perform at the Saunders County Fair this summer.
ASHLAND – Music festival, art fair, poetry slam, sculpture garden, beautifying the downtown area, plays and musicals, community band, arboretu…