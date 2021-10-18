 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $280,000

Sarina McNeel, M: 402-699-2666, sarinaisyourrealtor@gmail.com, https://www.sarinaisyourrealtor.com - Home is Pre-Inspected This well cared for spacious home is ready to go!! Great location in Chapel Hill with mature trees, flat, fenced yard, sprinkler system, shed and great outdoor space! 3 bedrooms including large Primary bedroom with 3/4 en suite bathroom! Updated bathrooms and kitchen and fresh paint throughout. Loads of updates including New A/C, Furnace new in 2018-H2O Heater in 2014, New roof & gutters in 2016, New Pergola in 2020. All windows except front LR- Pella-5 years old. New Patio and 2 driveway pads in 2020. Radon Mitigation. ALL appliances except freezer in basement stay! Talk about move-in ready!! Seriously-Not much to do here, but move in and fill it with your own personal touch and memories! Seller prefers closing Nov 22, 2021.

