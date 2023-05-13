Candice Peterson, M: 402-708-3113, candice.peterson@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Don't miss out on this rare rental. This 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath and 2 car garage is brand new construction in Millard School District. Lawn and snow care are covered in rent. Walking distance of a movie theater, retail, restaurants, and more.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $2,750
