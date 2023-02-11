Enjoy the open spaces! This custom home, built in 2019 sits on a large lot that backing to the North Bend Golf course. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a large ensuite bath with walk-in shower, and a Jack & Jill bathroom for the other two bedrooms. The large kitchen has granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. The open livingroom with a gas fireplace is just off the kitchen giving you an open living space for entertaining! Radiant heated floors throughout the home and the large 3 car garage, offers the comfort you expect. Lake access is deeded to the proprety. This home has it all!!! Call for an appointment Now.