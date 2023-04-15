Matthew Heller, M: 402-615-1747, mheller@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Like new home with so much to love, incredibly modern, almost an acre lot, gated community, on a golf course with lake access! Vaulted ceiling & open concept welcome you in off the entry. Great windows & natural light flood the main area. Spacious kitchen with bar seating at the island along with a pantry, granite & a nice backsplash. Awesome living room complete with fireplace. Nice primary bedroom where the bath includes a walk-in closet, tile shower & dual vanity. Right off the dining area is the amazing 4 seasons room with great views of the golf course. So many possibilities here for a second living area, office, entertain, workout or combination of them all. Off the backdoor is the 300 sq ft patio & hot tub! 2 more bedrooms and full bath round out the main level. This house also has an upstairs loft area with more awesome windows, huge space for couch, tv and or gaming area and a ¼ bath. Massive 4 car garage