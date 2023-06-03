Matthew Heller, M: 402-615-1747, mheller@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - How about golf course and lake living all in one property?! On the golf course with your own private easement to the lake across the street! Don’t miss that it’s almost an acre lot! Vaulted ceiling & open concept welcome you in off the entry. Great windows & natural light flood the main area. Spacious kitchen with bar seating at the island along with a pantry, granite & a nice backsplash. Awesome living room complete with fireplace. Nice primary bedroom & bath includes a walk-in closet, tile shower & dual vanity. Amazing 4 seasons room with great views of the golf course. So many possibilities here for a second living area, office, entertain, workout or combination of them all. Off the backdoor is the 300 sq ft patio & hot tub! 2 more bedrooms and full bath round out the main level. This house also has an upstairs loft area w/ more awesome windows, huge space for couch, tv and or gaming area and a 1/2 bath. Massive