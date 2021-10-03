Tammy English, M: 402-968-9184, tammy.english@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Small town community just minutes from West Omaha! 3 Bed, 1.5 bath home, with 3 Car Garage and a 4th parking pad! .29 acre lot with a flat fenced yard and storage shed. Maintenance free siding and many interior updates! Don't let this adorable home get away!
3 Bedroom Home in Mead - $229,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – The effort to recall the president of the Wahoo Board of Education failed after organizers did not get enough signatures and chose not…
- Updated
FREMONT – A Wahoo police officer was arrested in Dodge County and booked into jail there after turning himself in on charges of sexual assault…
MEAD – A single motorcycle crash last week near Mead resulted in a drug arrest for the driver.
WAVERLY – The disc golf course at Wayne Park looks a little bit different since the City of Waverly redesigned it over the summer.
RAYMOND – A Lancaster County man was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with second-degree arson after deputies say he doused his home with gasolin…
LINCOLN – A 53-year-old man was sentenced to three years in jail last week on unlawful intrusion charges for setting up wildlife trail cameras…
MEAD – Trace amounts of pesticides commonly used in seed treatments have been discovered in two groundwater wells near AltEn, including a priv…
ASHLAND – Cheerleaders have always been on the sidelines injecting excitement into the fans and the players. Now, the Ashland-Greenwood High S…
ASHLAND – SAMRK Development will be developing 10,000 square feet of retail and dining along Highway 6. The site will situate two buildings. T…
WAHOO – The rich and diverse history and heritage of the state of Nebraska as told through its often secluded historical monuments and markers…