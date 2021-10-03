3 Bedroom Home in Mead - $229,900

Tammy English, M: 402-968-9184, tammy.english@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Small town community just minutes from West Omaha! 3 Bed, 1.5 bath home, with 3 Car Garage and a 4th parking pad! .29 acre lot with a flat fenced yard and storage shed. Maintenance free siding and many interior updates! Don't let this adorable home get away!