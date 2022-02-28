3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $475,000

Newly updated brick home sitting on 4.83 acres with 2 pastures!! New flooring throughout the main level with a newly added primary bedroom with a large walk-in closet! The kitchen has brand new appliances and countertops. The detached 2 car garage has space perfect for a shop area! Included is 4 additional buildings, 1 converted to large chicken coop and a NEW 1500 gallon septic system. This is a well maintained property with pear and apple trees, well established grape vine, and flower gardens! The views from the gazebo and wrap around porch are simply amazing. Come check out this peaceful sanctuary just in time for spring! AMA
WAHOO – Wahoo Board of Education is moving forward with a potential facilities project, but tabled approval of a topographic survey.
YUTAN – Farmers and the Saunders County Crimestoppers organization are pooling funds to offer rewards for information leading to the arrest of…
ASHLAND – Now that the deadline for incumbents to file for reelection has passed, it is clear there will be two new faces on the Ashland City …
OMAHA – Strength, grit and determination. When you think of Trevor Brown of Waverly those are the attributes that stand out the most. He put t…
Public schools that voluntarily dump their Native mascots would be eligible for grants of up to $200,000 under a bill proposed in the Nebraska Legislature.
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the Dodge County Attorney’s Office had not yet been formally requested to file charges against the teacher, but that a law enforcement investigation was ongoing.
ASHLAND – A new study of utility rates was presented to the Ashland City Council at its most recent meeting.
Sixteen years ago today, the eight winners of what was then the nation's largest lottery jackpot stepped forward to raucous applause at a press conference in Lincoln.
The Rasmussens urge people to get second opinions for medical diagnoses. “If we wouldn’t have done it, we would be visiting Mark’s grave every year, instead of enjoying his life with his family,” Melinda Rasmussen said.
In addition to restitution, United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced James Nieman to five years of probation and 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for theft of government funds.