 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ithaca - $154,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ithaca - $154,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ithaca - $154,900

Steve Steager, M: 402-740-3739, steve@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Great property for a hobbyist. Detached garage/shop has plenty of room for toys and tools. Well kept 3 bed, 2 full bath home on a large corner lot. Enjoy the peace and quiet of small town living with a short commute into Lincoln, Omaha, or Fremont. Don’t miss out on this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics