Get ready for a worry free lifestyle in Gretna's newest neighborhood, Lincoln Ridge! The Lennox Villa is the perfectly planned home that boasts 3 bedrooms with walk in closets, the primary has a ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, as well as a laundry with built in cabinets and drop zone. The large open kitchen has so many cabinets and a large pantry for ample storage. Large dining area, and great room with beautiful finishes throughout including a covered patio. This villa home has the perfect layout with a flex room on the main, a finished basement with a large rec room, bedroom, and bath. The villa homes offer lawn maintenance, snow removal, and trash services. Gretna’s strategic location between Lincoln and Omaha allows for endless options to shopping, plenty of dining options, nightlife, and seasonal entertainment. Call now for more information. Agent has equity.
3 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $455,000
