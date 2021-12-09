Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - Vintage 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with tons of charm! Newer roof & furnace. Cute eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, plus a cozy front porch for relaxing. Agent has equity and holds a NE Real Estate License.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $94,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
EAGLE – At 8:45 in the morning, Sara Martin is in her black GMC Yukon, pulling through an alley in Eagle.
RAYMOND – The Raymond Central School Board held a workshop meeting Nov. 29 to discuss the results of a feasibility study that was conducted to…
COLON – The idyllic green fields, dramatic seaside cliffs and narrow, stone wall-lined roads of the Irish countryside hold a special allure fo…
ASHLAND – The final details have been announced for this Saturday’s holiday festival in Ashland.
ASHLAND – The numbers look good for Ashland.
The 24-year-old called Lincoln police at around 5 a.m. Wednesday and said his money, jewelry and shoes were stolen.
CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs Public School district was notified Wednesday, Nov. 24, of a death of a student.
- Updated
Juan Lopez-Adame, who was wearing a helmet, lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office.
ASHLAND – After serving the Ashland VFW Post 9776 for nearly 40 years, the VFW Hall has been donated to the local American Legion Post and ren…