3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $638,888

Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - You can have it all! Such a rare piece of paradise close to Lincoln and Omaha. Ridgewood Lake is a gated lake community to enjoy fishing, jet skiing, wakeboarding, water skiing, pontooning, 4-wheeling with close access to the Ridge Rd. workout and cycling trail with only a few homes on the lake. Turn key property with new maintenance free turf yard, custom new cement dock & lift, heated and cooled lake bar, underground dog fence, and handicap assessable bathroom. Additional bunk loft for overnight guests. Lots of granite, oversized garages, and tornado shelter. Sellers hold a Nebraska Real Estate License.