Jeff Pruess, M: 402-659-5333, JeffPruess@nebraskarealty.com, www.jeffpruess.com - Deere Pointe. This Stunning 3 bedroom, 4 bath, 2 car ranch has that custom look you've been searching for. The elegant entry leads you to the formal dining room and executive office with floor to ceiling windows. Great room features a cozy fireplace and built-in glass shelving. The chef style kitchen features a Dacor gas cook top with warming drawers, convection ovens, walk-in pantry, dining area with walk out to the entertaining deck overlooking the beautifully landscaped fenced yard. The ensuite features a full bath and a custom walk-in closet, heated file floors and a heated towel rack. Finished lower level with a fireplace in rec-room, bedroom with walk-in closet and a full bath with claw tub. Lots of storage, High eff Air filtering system, Central Vac, commercial water heater, Sprinklers and more. This home shows very well and has lots of upgrades through out the home.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $554,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHLAND – A local pastor and father of three students at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools made an impassioned plea to the Board of Education l…
ASHLAND – Recent pictures of vandalism at a local historic landmark brought several people to the Ashland City Council meeting to voice their …
- Updated
MEAD – No relatives of the Smith family still call Saunders County home.
WAVERLY – Waverly Theatre Company will be pushing the limits this year.
WAHOO – Technically, the Wahoo Senior Center isn’t old enough to qualify as a senior citizen yet, even by AARP standards.
WAHOO – The surroundings for the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting were a lot different from a normal meeting last week.
CERESCO – Ceresco and area residents won’t have to make dinner on Thursday nights for the next nine weeks thanks to 11-year Ceresco resident D…
GREENWOOD – A pickup slowing to turn into Greenwood on Highway 6 last Friday was struck by another vehicle, resulting in heavy damage to both …
WAVERLY – When people first suggested Joseph Haase’s son may be on the spectrum, he was frustrated.
WAHOO – After submitting a not guilty plea back in July, former librarian Lori Springer will have her pretrial hearing on Oct. 18 followed by …