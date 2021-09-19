 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $360,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $360,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $360,000

FANTASTIC 3BR/4BA RANCH IN POPULAR EAST FREMONT LOCATION SITUATED ON LARGE CORNER LOT. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH MOVABLE ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, HEATED HARDWOOD FLOORS, FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT, PLUS SIZED MASTER WITH GORGEOUS MASTER BATH WITH SPA TUB, 2-CAR GARAGE FEATURES LARGE WORKSHOP OFF BACK, MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY, GREAT BREEZEWAY WOULD MAKE EXCELLENT DROP ZONE. IF YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THE PERFECT EAST SIDE RANCH, WAIT NO LONGER!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics