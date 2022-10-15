 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $349,000

Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - Welcome to the "Lydia" floor plan located in the desirable SunRidge Place Subdivision in East Fremont. Close to walking paths, schools, waterpark and easy access to the bypass. SunRidge home also features full basements. The "Lydia" features a pantry, kitchen island and main floor laundry. The primary bedroom bath has double sinks. Builder holds a NE real estate license.

