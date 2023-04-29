Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - Contract Pending Welcome to the "Lydia" floor plan located in the desirable SunRidge Place Subdivision in East Fremont. Close to walking paths, schools, waterpark and easy access to the bypass. SunRidge home also features full basements. The "Lydia" features a pantry, kitchen island and main floor laundry. This home will also have granite in the kitchen! The primary bedroom bath has double sinks. Completion set to be April 15, 2023. Builder holds a NE real estate license.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $339,900
