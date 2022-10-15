Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - This home is available for contract! Welcome to the "Monaco" ranch floor plan. Foundation being poured now! Ready to close on your new home in the spring of 2023. 1,200 sq. ft. above ground, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2 car attached garage. The great room, kitchen and dinette area complete a nice, open floor plan for relaxing or entertaining family and friends. Laundry is located on the main floor just inside the entrance from the garage, offering the convenience of a drop zone. You'll love the covered front porch and covered back patio for enjoying your new neighborhood! Located in the highly desired East Fremont subdivision SunRidge Place. Choose to finish full basement or not. Matterport Virtual Tour and photographs are from a similar floor plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $325,208
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINCOLN – Cassie Brenner’s family made only one ask of funeral-goers in the Lincoln woman’s obituary.
A week later, there are more questions than answers about how and why the car careened off the street into a tree, killing all six occupants.
REMSEN, Iowa -- A plot of farmland in Plymouth County this week sold for what is believed to be a record-breaking sum of $26,250 per acre.
LINCOLN – A 23-year-old Ashland man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV and a sedan in a multivehicle crash on Lincoln’s O Stree…
CERESCO – Whenever a new restaurant comes to Ceresco, people have been conditioned to think it won’t last.
"Part of his motivation was notoriety, and that's why I'm not gonna say his name," Sheriff Wagner said. "What he told us is that he was going to be famous."
A man from Eagle was arrested in Kansas after fleeing from a Cass County sheriff's deputy who had tried to arrest him on Thursday evening.
Bomgaars now the 2nd largest farm and ranch retailer following acquisition of part of Orscheln retail chain
Tractor Supply Co. paid roughly $297 million cash for its share of the Orscheln chain, according to the retailer's website.
The suspect allegedly used money from the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, including making a mortgage payment and buying Christmas gifts.
LINCOLN- When everything was on the line, Ellie Whitehead of Ashland-Greenwood was at her best at the C-1 District Golf Tournament at Hidden V…