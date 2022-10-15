3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $325,208

Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - This home is available for contract! Welcome to the "Monaco" ranch floor plan. Foundation being poured now! Ready to close on your new home in the spring of 2023. 1,200 sq. ft. above ground, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2 car attached garage. The great room, kitchen and dinette area complete a nice, open floor plan for relaxing or entertaining family and friends. Laundry is located on the main floor just inside the entrance from the garage, offering the convenience of a drop zone. You'll love the covered front porch and covered back patio for enjoying your new neighborhood! Located in the highly desired East Fremont subdivision SunRidge Place. Choose to finish full basement or not. Matterport Virtual Tour and photographs are from a similar floor plan.